    NFL Rumors: Justin Houston Agrees to 1-Year Panthers Contract After Ravens Stint

    Francisco RosaAugust 6, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 8, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Following a two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Houston, 34, has bounced around the AFC over the past few years with the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts following an excellent eight seasons to start his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

    While with the organization from 2011-2018, he solidified himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, making four Pro Bowls in that span along with a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2014 when he racked up a league-leading 22 sacks.

