N'Keal Harry Agrees to Vikings Contract After 1 Year with Bears

The Minnesota Vikings have added a former first-round pick to the fold.

Field Yates of ESPN reported that the team had signed wide receiver N'Keal Harry Sunday, adding another potential weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Harry was the 32nd overall selection in 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and was with the team until 2021. He also played for the Chicago Bears in 2022, so Minnesota is the third stop in Henry's NFL journey.

Harry has struggled with production in his NFL career. He missed the first half of his rookie season with an ankle injury, and never really returned to form. He has 714 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 NFL games, and his season high for yards is just 309 yards.

His Bears tenure was also injury riddled and he only had 116 yards and a touchdown in eight games. While this points towards someone who doesn't have a future in the league, his potential is still significant. He had 213 catches in college at Arizona State, amassing 2,889 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons.

He also has a 6'4", 225-lb frame and has never truly played in an offense with significant receiving talent. That will not be the case in Minnesota, as he joins a corps of weapons that includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Reagor.

They also have a four-time Pro Bowler at quarterback in Kirk Cousins and are coming off of a 13-4 season that saw them win the NFC North. With significant talent ahead of him, this could be Harry's chance to shine in a less strenuous role and could be a low-cost add for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.