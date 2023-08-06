Cooper Kupp Is Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury; Rams' McVay Isn't 'Overly Concerned'

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

While fantasy managers with upcoming drafts are fretting the status of Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay isn't sweating it.

McVay told reporters Kupp is listed as "day-to-day," noting the team views the injury as a "little tweak."

"I don't think it's anything to be overly concerned with, but [we] want to be able to be smart with him and I'm hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later," McVay said Saturday. "But he knows his body so well and he's got a specific plan and you guys see him, he's out here moving around. As far as exactly when he's back, I'm definitely hopeful that by the time we at least have our competitive practices against the Raiders, he's able to get that kind of work because I think that is important. Don't want to rush it, but I think it's kind of more of a day-to-day thing. It's not something that we expect to drag on, but you never know with the soft tissue stuff."

