Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Top 25 Coaches Poll Released

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It turns out finishing off back-to-back national championships was enough to keep Georgia as the nation's No. 1 team coming into 2023.

The Bulldogs lead the preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Monday. The defending champs received 61 of the 66 first-place votes and are followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

Here is a look at how the Top 25 played out.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

While Georgia enters the season as a clear-cut No. 1, there's clearly some work to be done for Kirby Smart as he seeks a third straight national title. Veteran leader Stetson Bennett finally graduated after a long and storied career, leaving a void at quarterback that will likely be filled by Carson Beck—at least at first.

The junior has been the favorite to replace Bennett under center but has faced competition from Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton throughout the offseason. Vandagriff was the highest-trouted prospect of the three coming out of high school, ranking as the No. 34 overall player in the 2021 class.

Whoever wins the quarterback battle will have steady hands waiting on the outside, with star tight end Brock Bowers and top wide receiver Ladd McConkey returning in 2023. The running back spot will also be pretty straightforward despite the loss of Kenny McIntosh, with Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton due to step up.

Ohio State (C.J. Stroud) and Alabama (Bryce Young) also face major questions at the quarterback spot after noteworthy departures, leaving Michigan and LSU as the only Top Five teams bringing back an incumbent.

Michigan should have its best-ever offense under Jim Harbaugh, with J.J. McCarthy emerging as a star last season and star running back Blake Corum making the surprising decision to return for his senior season. Corum and Donovan Edwards should give the Wolverines the best 1-2 RB punch in college football.

Jayden Daniels' emergence as a star played a direct role in Brian Kelly's first season at LSU being only a mild disappointment rather than an outright disaster. The Tigers closed with frustrating losses to Texas A&M and Georgia, which obscured their upset victories over Ole Miss and Alabama in back-to-back games.