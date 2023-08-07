X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Top 25 Coaches Poll Released

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2023

    ATHENS, GA - APRIL 15: Georgia Bulldogs Jr. QB Carson Beck (15) during the G-Day Red and Black Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It turns out finishing off back-to-back national championships was enough to keep Georgia as the nation's No. 1 team coming into 2023.

    The Bulldogs lead the preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Monday. The defending champs received 61 of the 66 first-place votes and are followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

    Here is a look at how the Top 25 played out.

    1. Georgia
    2. Michigan
    3. Alabama
    4. Ohio State
    5. LSU
    6. USC
    7. Penn State
    8. Florida State
    9. Clemson
    10. Tennessee
    11. Washington
    12. Texas
    13. Notre Dame
    14. Utah
    15. Oregon
    16. TCU
    17. Kansas State
    18. Oregon State
    19. Oklahoma
    20. North Carolina
    21. Wisconsin
    22. Ole Miss
    23. Tulane
    24. Texas Tech
    25. Texas A&M

    While Georgia enters the season as a clear-cut No. 1, there's clearly some work to be done for Kirby Smart as he seeks a third straight national title. Veteran leader Stetson Bennett finally graduated after a long and storied career, leaving a void at quarterback that will likely be filled by Carson Beck—at least at first.

    The junior has been the favorite to replace Bennett under center but has faced competition from Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton throughout the offseason. Vandagriff was the highest-trouted prospect of the three coming out of high school, ranking as the No. 34 overall player in the 2021 class.

    Whoever wins the quarterback battle will have steady hands waiting on the outside, with star tight end Brock Bowers and top wide receiver Ladd McConkey returning in 2023. The running back spot will also be pretty straightforward despite the loss of Kenny McIntosh, with Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton due to step up.

    Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Top 25 Coaches Poll Released
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Ohio State (C.J. Stroud) and Alabama (Bryce Young) also face major questions at the quarterback spot after noteworthy departures, leaving Michigan and LSU as the only Top Five teams bringing back an incumbent.

    Michigan should have its best-ever offense under Jim Harbaugh, with J.J. McCarthy emerging as a star last season and star running back Blake Corum making the surprising decision to return for his senior season. Corum and Donovan Edwards should give the Wolverines the best 1-2 RB punch in college football.

    Jayden Daniels' emergence as a star played a direct role in Brian Kelly's first season at LSU being only a mild disappointment rather than an outright disaster. The Tigers closed with frustrating losses to Texas A&M and Georgia, which obscured their upset victories over Ole Miss and Alabama in back-to-back games.