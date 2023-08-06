4 Reasons Why the USWNT Failed at the 2023 Women's World CupAugust 6, 2023
4 Reasons Why the USWNT Failed at the 2023 Women's World Cup
Well, that happened.
The worst nightmare of American football fans and pundits has come true.
The United States Women's National Team was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss on penalties to Sweden.
This match was a culmination of all narratives discussed in the group stage.
After the 3-0 win against Vietnam, many questioned the US' ability to be clinical in front of goal. In addition, manager Vlatko Andonovski's tactics were scrutinized, with many stating that the Stars and Stripes were far too talented to be playing his brand of reductive football.
Ultimately, these suppositions were proven true as the US fell in the Round of 16 to an excellent Sweden side.
In retrospect, the US will likely consider this tournament a crucial moment in its history. To avoid repeating this outcome, they must do some serious self-reflection.
Here are just four of the reasons why they fell short at the World Cup.
Vlatko Andonovski Does Not Adjust In Time
There have been numerous debates on Andonovski's tactics.
Despite having a wealth of talented players under Andonovski's leadership, the US has consistently struggled to make the most of its potential. Outside of the expected cakewalk that was the opening match against Vietnam, the US struggled to create good chances from open play up until the Round of 16 encounter against Sweden.
Though he started the game with the midfield double pivot of Andi Sullivan and Emily Sonnett, Andonovski's major shortcoming was his delay in substitutions and failure to adapt tactically to the opposition as the match went on.
The only regulation switch he made was in the 66th minute when Lynn Williams came on for Trinity Rodman. Andonovski's substitution patterns mirrored what he did during the Group Stages where the team looked a poor shell of itself.
Andonovski should've been much more proactive in making changes on the pitch. The Swedes were resilient defensively and it would've taken a lot more than just a single substitute on the field to beat them.
The US relied too much on swinging crosses into the box (25% to Sweden's 13%) and not enough on the interplay between the three forwards and midfield in the final third.
In the end, Sweden's defensive resilience won out.
The Lack of Finishing From the Forwards
Against Sweden, the US outshot them 11 to one on target and didn't manage a single goal during regulation.
One primary reason for this scoring deficiency could be attributed to the fact that Andonovski has not positioned his players to succeed and work well with their teammates.
Sophia Smith, arguably the Stars and Stripes' most lethal attacker, has routinely been played out of position on the left wing.
With her club side, the Portland Thorns, Smith is usually deployed as a central forward where she has racked up 10 goals and three assists through 13 games.
Throughout the tournament, the 22-year-old has consistently played on the left. This resulted in a lackluster US attack, despite Smith's potential to excel in the lone forward.
Smith, alongside Alex Morgan, had the possibility to be the most dangerous attacking duo in the tournament. However, their abilities were not fully maximized due to Andonovski's lack of flexibility.
While the US could've performed better in the final third, ultimately, their success is dependent on the tactics and strategy implemented by their manager.
Zećira Mušović Has the Game of Her Life
As the dust settles after the loss, many will realize that the upset was due to a mix of poor finishing from the US and an outstanding display by Sweden's goalkeeper, Zećira Mušović
MušovićSwedish soccer player stood on her head as the Stars and Stripes peppered her goal with 11 shots on target during regulation.
Though the Swedes didn't test the US backline much, Mušović kept her team in the match just long enough to get to penalties.
The 27-year-old Chelsea Women's goalkeeper ended the game with nine saves inside the box, five diving saves, two high claims and 13 recoveries.
In a knockout tournament for football, a team's performance during the game doesn't matter as much as their ability to emerge as the winner in the end through difficult circumstances.
MušovićSwedish soccer player recognized this and played the game of her life to get her country to the quarter-finals.
Penalties Can Go Either Way
After all the discussions about how Andonovski should've done better and how the US could've been better in the final third, the unpredictable nature of penalties cannot be overlooked.
Sure, the US could've won this match in regulation, and yes, they needed to be more ruthless in front of goal. But no one could've predicted they would lose the penalty shootout, especially in a game of inches.
Losing the match this way should be a turning point for the USWNT.
They came into this tournament as the heavy favorites to repeat as world champions, but they fell flat with a manager that failed to utilize them correctly and a roster filled with young talent that has yet to reach their prime.
Where does the US go from here?
Next year is the 2024 Summer Olympics, where they have a chance to redeem themselves from World Cup heartbreak.
Several younger players will now have a chance to cement themselves as regulars in the squad with the retirement of Megan Rapinoe and the aging of veterans like Alex Morgan.
It also may be time for Andonovski to step aside from his position as head coach of the USWNT to make way for someone with stronger tactical abilities.
Overall, the US has a history of bouncing back from setbacks. With their abundance of talent and resources, they won't let this hold them back for long. It's just a matter of time before they reclaim their position at the top.