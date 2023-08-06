4 Reasons Why the USWNT Failed at the 2023 Women's World Cup

0 of 4

Mackenzie Sweetnam - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Well, that happened.

The worst nightmare of American football fans and pundits has come true.

The United States Women's National Team was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss on penalties to Sweden.

This match was a culmination of all narratives discussed in the group stage.

After the 3-0 win against Vietnam, many questioned the US' ability to be clinical in front of goal. In addition, manager Vlatko Andonovski's tactics were scrutinized, with many stating that the Stars and Stripes were far too talented to be playing his brand of reductive football.

Ultimately, these suppositions were proven true as the US fell in the Round of 16 to an excellent Sweden side.

In retrospect, the US will likely consider this tournament a crucial moment in its history. To avoid repeating this outcome, they must do some serious self-reflection.

Here are just four of the reasons why they fell short at the World Cup.