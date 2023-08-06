Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Top Highlights from 2023 Community Shield

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A year ago, Manchester City and Arsenal were the class of the Premier League.

On Sunday, we'll get a preview to see where the two clubs stand heading into the 2023-24 season.

Manchester City and Arsenal are set to play in the 101st FA Community Shield, with City serving as the defending Premier League and FA Cup champions. The biggest move of Manchester City's offseason was the arrival of rising young star Joško Gvardiol, while Arsenal set themselves up for a title push with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz joining the club.

Here are some of the top highlights from the battle for the Community Shield.