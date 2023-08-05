Russell Wilson, Broncos Starters to Play in Preseason, Sean Payton Says

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are prepared to show their stuff in the preseason.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Saturday that he was planning to utilize his starters in the team's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on August 11

"I haven't shelled it out yet, but they're going to play," Payton said. "We'll figure out how many snaps. We typically break a game into three phases — first, second, third phase — and then special teams, we might just do two phases, but we'll have a plan, especially as we get into next week. I've got a few notes written down. I don't have a pitch count. I don't have an exclusion list if someone's got a light injury that we back —but we can expect our guys play a little bit."

When asked if Russell Wilson would be among those seeing action in the game, Payton stated "That would include him, he's a player."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

