Darrelle Revis on Deion Sanders: 'What Jordan Is to Kobe, Is Prime to Revis Island'

Darrelle Revis was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Saturday and heaped praise at another who is honored at the same museum.

The seven-time Pro Bowler thanked fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders for his influence on the cornerback position and Revis himself as a young player, claiming it to be in a similar vein to how Michael Jordan influenced Kobe Bryant.

"What Jordan is to Kobe...is Prime to Revis Island," Revis said.



The comparison transcends sports, obviously, as Jordan and Bryant had their success in the NBA. However, it does make sense given all four players dominance at their respective sports and how it can be argued that there was a metaphoric passing of the baton from generation to generation in both cases.

Bryant and Jordan's careers did intersect, but Bryant really took a step forward after Jordan retired for the second time in 1998. Revis and Sanders' careers never overlapped but it was extremely close as Sanders retired after the 2005 season and Revis debuted in 2007.

The comparison really stems from how dominant all of the players were in their respective time. Sanders and Revis have a combined 15 Pro Bowl nods, 10 All-Pro designations and three Super Bowl Championships. They are each a part of their respective All-Decade teams (1990's for Sanders, 2010's for Revis) and are now both enshrined in Canton.