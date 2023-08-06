Breaking Down the 5 Best Fight Options for Nate Diaz

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

On Saturday night, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz spent 10 entertaining rounds in the boxing ring together. It's hard to believe two people from such absurdly different world's could end up in a professional fight together, and even harder to believe that the fight was as entertaining as it was, but it's 2023, and pretty much anything is possible these days.

While Diaz had his moments in the fight, and won at least a round on most viewers' scorecards, he was unable to land any serious shots himself, and struggled to deal with Paul's power and physical advantages. He also suffered the lone knockdown of the fight, crashing through the ropes after chowing down on a hook, so it was no surprise when all three judges scored the fight for Paul by wide margins.

Having said that, Diaz gave his fans almost everything they hoped for in the fight—aside from the win. He flaunted incredible toughness, unleashed plenty of mid-fight taunting and trash talk, and even got a huge pop from the crowd by pretending to go for a guillotine choke in the final round.

Despite the loss, it's possible he is more popular than ever after his spirited effort. The implication of that is that he should still be able to lock up a few more huge fights—and huge paydays—before he decides to hang up his gloves for good.

Here are five options we think make sense for Diaz's next fight, spanning boxing, MMA, and more.