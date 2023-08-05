Jets' Sauce Gardner Graduates from Cincinnati; Credits Travis Kelce, Desmond Ridder

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After making the grade during his freshman season in the NFL with the New York Jets, Sauce Gardner added another title to his name Friday.

College graduate.

Gardner, last season's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, walked the stage during the commencement ceremony at the University of Cincinnati, where he was a star for three seasons and earned his degree in interdisciplinary sciences.

It was a big moment for Gardner, who's had no shortage of them over the past couple of years.

"It kind of feels like game day," Gardner told Scott Springer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's a box that I feel like was unchecked. My mom always told me to put school first. It's big for me and I know it's big for her as well."

As a result of Gardner's graduation, the mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, declared Aug. 4 as "Ahmad 'Sauce' Garner Day" in the city.

Taken No. 4 overall in the 2022 draft by the Jets, Gardner is the Bearcats' highest-ever selection and was a pivotal part in the program becoming the first Group of Five team to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Following the ceremony, Gardner made sure to shoutout other iconic members of the program like Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce for motivating him to finish off his academic career.

Gardner continued taking classes during the spring semester.

"Guys like Desmond Ridder, guys like Travis Kelce, that just motivated me," Gardner said. "Travis Kelce didn't have to get his either, you know, Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, all of that. That's motivation!"

Prior to his graduation, Gardner was in Canton, Ohio for the Jets' preseason Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.