NFL Rumors: Titans' Malik Willis an 'Exceptional Worker' in QB2 Battle vs. Will Levis

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Malik Willis and Will Levis are battling for the Tennessee Titans' backup quarterback job, but it appears one signal-caller may be pulling away in the race.

Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, "has proven to be an exceptional worker with his growth and commitment, earning him praise from [Mike] Vrabel and nearly getting a nod as an offseason award winner," Julian Basena of the Nashville Tennessean wrote.

Willis backed up Ryan Tannehill last season and appeared in eight games, making three starts. He completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards and three interceptions, in addition to rushing for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Levis, meanwhile, was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of Kentucky, where he had a solid 2022 campaign, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 11 games.

But while Levis was solid in college, that success doesn't always translate to the NFL, and it's possible the Titans could opt to go with Willis as Tannehill's backup this year given his extra year of experience.

As training camp continues, it should become clear which quarterback the Titans are leaning toward.