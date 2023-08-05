Jaguars' Tyler Shatley 'Good' After Experiencing Heart Issue, HC Doug Pederson Says

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley returned to practice Saturday after experiencing an abnormal heart beat during Wednesday drills and being held out of Thursday's practice.

"Everything's calmed down," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of Shatley, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "From a health standpoint, he's good."

Shatley was treated for atrial fibrillation after reporting an issue during Wednesday's practice. Afib is "caused by extremely fast and irregular beats from the upper chambers of the heart," according to Johns Hopkins medicine's website.

The 32-year-old participated in "light work" with the second-team offense on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. He sat out 11-on-11 drills and is expected to be limited until he's cleared to be a full participant.

Shatley, who is Jacksonville's longest-tenured player, signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2014. He started 12 games at left guard for the Jaguars last season and has been working with the first-team offense this summer.

The Jaguars are coming off a solid 2022 season in which they finished first in the AFC South with a 9-8 record and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild card round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

The 2022 campaign marked Jacksonville's first playoff berth since the 2017 season and the franchise is expected to build upon its success in 2023.

With the addition of veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley to an offense that includes wideouts Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jags should have a bright season on the horizon.