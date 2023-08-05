Jorge Masvidal Teases UFC Return, Says He'd Fight Conor McGregor 'In the Street'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal didn't even wait five months before teasing a return from retirement.

The original BMF title holder teased coming after the belt he presented to Justin Gaethje at last month's UFC 291 pay-per-view.

"I think I'm going to have to come back and snatch that belt up real quick. Something like that. But not at [155 pounds], they gotta come up to [170 pounds]," Masvidal told TMZ Sports.

The 38-year-old retired after a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April, his fourth straight defeat in the Octagon. Despite clearly being in a decline as a fighter, Masvidal expressed confidence he could come back and take the BMF championship.

He then set his sights on Conor McGregor, saying he would fight his longtime rival "in the streets" if he had to.

"Really I would like to fight Conor because he's such a b---h. I can't stand that dude. But him on the street for free, 'cause he'll never fight me in the ring. "He never mentions my f--king name in a comment. ... [McGregor's] calling out Dustin [Poirier] and Justin [Gaethje]. Shut the f--k up, and do the due process. You f--king b---h!"

While Masvidal and McGregor have a long history of going back-and-forth in public, they have never fought inside the octagon. McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken tibia in his July 2021 loss to Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman has been training for a return to the sport and will face Michael Chandler at some point in the future.

McGregor and Chandler served as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 31, which will conclude later this month.