NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs Eyed by Chiefs, Broncos If Raiders Rescind Franchise Tag

If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to wash their hands of Josh Jacobs, a pair of AFC West rivals could swoop in.

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams interested in Jacobs if the Raiders decide to rescind their franchise tag offer to their disgruntled running back, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Jacobs has not participated in any offseason workouts and has been absent from training camp over his continued displeasure with receiving the tag. The Raiders and Jacobs cannot come to a long-term contract but could reach a one-year deal that includes a no-tag clause or performance bonuses that could take the running back's salary over the $10.1 million mark.

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants were able to reach an end to their impasse when the team offered Barkley incentives that could allow his deal to reach $11 million.

