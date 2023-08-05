Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates, All Potential Candidates for 2024 Hall of Fame Class

0 of 3

AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Saturday is a big day in Canton, Ohio. That's where nine new members will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as eight former players and one former coach compose the Class of 2023.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis and offensive tackle Joe Thomas are both being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Linebacker/defense end DeMarcus Ware was in his second. As for the others, they had to wait a bit longer before getting this upcoming special moment in Canton.

Who could be in the next wave of Hall of Famers? It's time to start looking ahead and thinking about who may compose the 2024 class.

Here's a look at some notable former players and coaches who could be getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame themselves this time next year.