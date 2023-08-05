Fantasy Football 2023: Breaking Down Mock Draft and Cheatsheet

0 of 4

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

It's almost that time of year again already. Fantasy football drafts are right around the corner, so plan your parties, do your research, gather your friends and prepare to select the players who you'll be pulling for throughout the 2023 NFL season.

The draft is always one of the best parts of the fantasy football year. However, it's not just a time for fun. By picking the wrong players, there may not be much more fun as a fantasy manager in the weeks and months that will follow.

So spend the next few weeks doing draft prep in order to end up with the best team possible. It's never too early to start hopping into some mock drafts to test out different strategies and to see how the board could unfold.

Here's a first-round mock (via the FantasyPros simulator) and a breakdown of how the first 10-12 picks may go.