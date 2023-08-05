Bengals' Joe Mixon Named in Civil Suit Over Shooting Outside His Home

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being sued by parents of a teenager shot in March, allegedly by a man standing on Mixon's property, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Quinlan Bentley reported.

Lamonte Brewer, reportedly the boyfriend of Mixon's sister Shalonda, has been accused of shooting multiple rounds at a 16-year-old boy with an AK-47 style pistol. The boy was shot in the foot.

Brewer and Mixon were both named in the civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Hamilton County.

The civil lawsuit alleges that Mixon "provided the assault rifle and bullets to Lamonte Brewer knowing full well the harm that Lamonte Brewer, with an assault rifle, could do," WLWT's Matthew Dietz and Chris Jacobs reported.

The lawsuit seeks "punitive damages" against Mixon and Brewer, according to FOX19.

Mixon was not charged in the shooting.

Both Brewer and Shalonda Mixon faced criminal charges following the shooting.

The civil lawsuit seeks damages against Mixon because both the weapon and bullets used in the shooting were allegedly owned by Mixon.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Mixon was "also in his own back yard with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of the shooting."

The 16-year-old who was shot was reportedly holding a Nerf gun, part of what the civil suit described as a game of "Nerf wars."

In a statement shared in March by Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, Schaffer described this game as "young adults... playing a game which involves running around neighborhoods performing paramilitary movements with plastic guns designed to look like real weapons."

Mixon "witnessed an individual carrying what appeared to be a rifle racing directly towards his property as the individual continued to bark instructions," Schaffer wrote.

"When another individual discharged a firearm, Joe interceded to stop the person discharging a firearm," Schaffer added.

The civil lawsuit called the claim that Mixon believed the 16-year-old was wielding a real weapon "utterly ridiculous," alleging that Mixon spoke with the teenager's friends about the Nerf Wars game 15 minutes before the shooting.

"It is unreasonable that Joe Mixon or anyone in Mixon's home could have feared for their lives," the civil lawsuit wrote.

It is unclear how much in damages the plaintiffs are seeking.