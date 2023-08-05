Drake Places $250K Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Jake Paul in Fight

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Drake just flipped the switch on Jake Paul.

With Paul set to face MMA legend Nate Diaz on Saturday in a boxing match, Drake put his money on the latter. And it wasn't the type of bet that sports fans make everyday either.

The global rap superstar placed a $250,000 bet to win $1 million on Diaz over the Problem Child, according to TMZ Sports.

While explaining his decision Drake said, "Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that's just how I was raised."

Drake may still be feeling burned from Paul's last fight with Tommy Fury, the first loss of his career and is banking on that losing streak to continue Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Prior to the Fury bout, Drake bet $400,000 that Paul would knock out the England native, who ultimately won via split decision and costing Drizzy a whole lot of money in the process.

Despite what Drake may think or how he was raised, most of the money is currently going towards Paul, who is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to return $100) while Diaz is priced at +340 as of Friday night.

So, Drake will have to hope that the underdog is able to pull this thing out in what is set to be his debut in the sport. The 38-year-old Diaz had a 22-13 record over his illustrious MMA career but doesn't have boxing experience.

Paul is 6-1 entering Saturday and previously beat three former UFC fighters in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva.

