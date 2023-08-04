Tristan Wirfs Says He's Spoken to Bucs' Team Psychologist over Position Change to LT

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs on Friday opened up about the anxiety he dealt with when making the move from right tackle to left tackle this offseason.

The anxiety became so overwhelming that Wirfs told reporters Friday he turned to team sports psychologist Joe Carella.

"It seems like so minuscule, like oh, you're just flipping sides, but I was like having breakdowns about it," Wirfs said. "I'm like, 'I can't sit here with these thoughts anymore. I'm just kind of setting myself up for failure.' I would just think about, 'I am going to suck' or like, 'I am not going to be able to do it' all day long."

The Buccaneers selected Wirfs in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa, where he started just four games at left tackle. Since making his NFL debut as a rookie in 2020, Wirfs has taken all of his snaps at right tackle.

Tampa Bay flipped Wirfs to left tackle this spring after it was unable to draft a replacement for Donovan Smith, who was released in March due to salary-cap issues. Smith had been the team's starting left tackle since 2015.

"I was in a really rough spot mentally. I was really nervous," Wirfs said. "I was playing out the season in my head over and over again like, 'Oh, what if it goes this way or what if it goes this way?' So, I was like, 'It is freaking May. You have to calm down.'"

Wirfs has been impressive through his first three NFL seasons, earning two Pro Bowl berths, one All-Pro selection and helping lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title during his rookie season in 2020.

In addition to moving to left tackle, Wirfs will be protecting a new quarterback for the first time in his career in 2023 in either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, one of whom will be the replacement for the newly retired Tom Brady.