Bears Legend Steve McMichael in Intensive Care Because of Sepsis, Pneumonia

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night and is in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia, his wife, Misty McMichael, announced via Instagram.

McMichael announced in April 2021 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reported at the time that he could no longer raise his arms and had also lost the use of his legs.

McMichael said in his announcement of the diagnosis:

"I'm not going to be out in the public anymore ... you're not going to see me out doing appearances, hell, I can't even sign my name anymore, and everybody's going to be speculating, 'Where's McMichael, what's wrong with him?' I'm here to tell everyone I've been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, so I'm not going to be a public figure anymore."

Following his collegiate career at Texas, McMichael spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Bears from 1981-1993. He was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 1980 and ended his career in 1994 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The 65-year-old was named a first-team All-Pro in 1985 and 1987 and a Pro Bowler in 1986 and 1987. He also ranks second behind Richard Dent on the Bears' all-time sacks list with 92.5, and he suited up in 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993, a Chicago franchise record.

McMichael, who helped the Bears win Super Bowl XX during the 1985 season under head coach Mike Ditka, put together one of his best regular-season performances in 1988, posting 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 88 tackles and one safety in 16 games.

McMichael also spent five years as a professional wrestler following his retirement from football after the 1994 season, competing until 1999. He also served as a color commentator for WCW in 1995.