Simone Biles Returns to Gymnastics for 1st Time Since Tokyo Olympics at Chicago Meet

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Simone Biles is back on the floor.

For the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, Biles returned to gymnastics at the Core Hydration Classic in Chicago on Friday morning, according to ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk.

"She can do everything that she was doing before," Biles' coach Cecile Landi said Friday. "We just adjusted the routines to use the new code of points and make it as mentally and physically comfortable as she can handle."

Biles completed three attempts at the Yurchenko double pike on Friday. She is the only woman to land the double-flipping move in competition, and while she intended to attempt it at the Tokyo Olympics, she eventually withdrew from the competition due to the "twisties."

The "twisties" are "a dangerous mental block that causes a gymnast to lose spatial awareness while performing twisting elements," according to Roenigk.

The Core Hydration Classic is the final qualifier for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will be held in San Jose, California, later this month.