Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Jokes He Gets to 'Embarrass' Eli Apple Every Day at Practice

Beef be gone.

That's what Tyreek Hill's mindset was when the Miami Dolphins decided to bring in veteran defensive back Eli Apple to the squad. Apple and Hill have a rivalry dating back to their time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

Hill, 29, is embracing the opportunity of adding another battle tested player to an already loaded roster. And it won't hurt if he gets to bust him up in practice everyday.

"[Coach Mike McDaniel] was like, 'You ain't got a problem with that?' I was like, 'Nah, I ain't got a problem with that. Why would I have a problem with that?'" Hill said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. "So, I just feel like a lot of people, they just get fed into what's going on in social media. And it's not really what it is. I was fired up for us to be able to add another competitor to this team because that'll make us better in the long run, having that cornerback depth. Eli, he's a great guy. I know we've had some battles, but at the end of the day, we're all trying to win, we're all trying to get better.

"Now, [the way I look at it] is, I get to embarrass him every day," Hill added with a laugh.

The former animosity between Hill and Apple goes back to the AFC Championship Game in 2022 between the Chiefs and Bengals, a game in which Cincinnati came out on top and Apple let the world know about it. Apple also happened to make a touchdown-saving tackle at the end of the first half, a play that loomed large in Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory.

That was also Hill's final game in Kansas City.

So, when the Dolphins and Bengals matched up last season in Week 4, Hill had some words for the former first-round pick ahead of the game.

Now, it's time to let bygones be bygones and the All-Pro receiver has certainly played his part in helping Apple get acclimated to the culture in South Florida. Apple revealed that it was Hill who went out of his way to introduce him to different members of the organization.

"No, we were just talking a little bit," Apple said. "He was telling me about the guys on the defense and catching me up and introducing me to the coaches I hadn't met yet. It was cool. It was a great introduction."

Apple and Hill's lockers are reportedly right by each other and things seem to be going well between the two thus far.

However, Hill has certainly had a few jokes in store for his new teammate ever since news broke that the Dolphins were bringing him in.

The addition of Apple was a necessary one after the team lost superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a torn meniscus early in training camp. Ramsey is scheduled to return sometime in December after undergoing surgery.

Apple, 27, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and has had stints with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Bengals before arriving in Miami.