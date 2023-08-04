Cole Hamels Retires from MLB After 15-Year Career; Attempted Comeback with Padres

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels, who recently attempted a comeback with the San Diego Padres, has retired after a 15-year career.

Hamels made big league appearances from 2006 to 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

He finished his career with 163 wins, a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 2,560 strikeouts. The left-handed starter also finished top-eight in the National League Cy Young voting on four occasions.

Hamels agreed to a minor league contract with the Padres last February. The move represented a potential return back to his hometown, where he was born and raised before the Phillies selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2002 MLB draft.

However, Hamels never made an appearance either with the Padres or in their farm system, and his stellar career is officially in the books.

Hamels is best known for his time in Philadelphia, where he helped lead the team to the 2008 World Series crown. He also won World Series MVP honors after the Phillies won both of his starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-1 series win. During that postseason, Hamels went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

Over his career, the southpaw also struck out 200 or more batters in five of his seasons. He also remained a consistent presence in starting rotations, compiling 200 or more innings eight times.