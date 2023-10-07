UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs. Green Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Grant Dawson is the heavy favorite here, but Bobby Green is still going to be one of the stiffest tests that he faces in his career. Green is a veteran with plenty of losses, but he also has plus power for a lightweight and has only been finished six times in his lengthy career.

He's also going to have some confidence on the ground. He's coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in which he tapped El Cucuy with an arm-triangle choke. However, his two previous fights that didn't end in a No Contest before that were knockout losses to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev.

Dawson has a volume-based grappling game and is a relentless takedown hunter. Green is known for his stand up but his wrestling isn't awful. He's going to make him work for those takedowns and he's only been submitted twice in his career.

What you make of this one really depends on how you see Dawson. If he's a product of weak competition then Green could pull off the upset or at least make things really difficult.

If you believe he's the real deal then this will be light work.

The truth is probably somewhere in between.