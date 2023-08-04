Report: Oregon, Washington's Potential Move from Pac-12 to Big Ten Losing Momentum

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One day after reports that Oregon and Washington were being pursued by the Big Ten, it appears that may not end up happening.

Per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, the potential move for the two schools from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten "lost momentum overnight."

Auerbach noted there's "renewed optimism" around the Pac-12, with the conference scheduling a meeting for Friday.

In addition, Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports noted the Pac-12 will sign a Grant of Rights today and continue to discuss a potential media rights deal.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.