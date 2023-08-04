Fantasy Football 2023: Rankings for Top Sleeper and Bust Candidates

3 of 4

Much has been made of Baltimore's attempt to surround Lamar Jackson with wide receiver talent, starting with acquiring free agent Odell Beckham Jr.



The world is fully aware of the dynamic playmaker Beckham is. From the sensational receptions to the run-after-catch ability, he is a game-changer.



When he is on the field.



Beckham has played a 16-game season only twice in his career, with injuries often forcing him to the sidelines. For the Ravens to become a more balanced offense that can rely on the passing game to win them games, Beckham would have to be available to Jackson and history tells us there is no reason to believe that will be the case.



Even if he is, there is the production question.



Beckham has not scored more than six touchdowns in any season since 2016. Some of that can be attributed to iffy quarterback play, some to the aforementioned injuries, but the numbers are what they are.



In Los Angeles, with Matthew Stafford, he enjoyed a renaissance of sorts and was on his way to being the MVP of Super Bowl LVI before an unfortunate knee injury took him out of the game.



If he bounces back from the ACL injury, can display the same explosive route running that helped him succeed with the Rams, and can stay healthy enough to stay on the field, he can be a considerable asset to fantasy managers.



There are too many variables, and 'ifs,' to justify taking Beckham in the top half of any draft and that does not take into account a Ravens offense that has traditionally struggled to get be a dynamic passing unity.



Sleepers

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs



Busts