Fantasy Football 2023: Sleepers to Target from Jets vs. Browns Hall of Fame Game

0 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football is back after the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns kicked off in Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Nearly every big name from both rosters sat this one, so fans weren't treated with a showdown between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Browns signal-caller Deshaun Watson. They'll have to wait until Thursday, Dec. 28 when the teams play in a game that will count in the standings in Week 17.

So this wasn't a game full of players that will be targeted in fantasy football drafts as that season heats up. However, there were still some players worth mentioning on that front, even if players such as the Browns' Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper or the Jets' Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall sat out.

We'll take a look at three of those players at least worth mentioning here as the NFL preseason gets underway.