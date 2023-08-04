Zach Wilson's Improved Play Applauded by Jets Fans in Hall of Fame Game vs. Browns

AP Photo/David Dermer

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made what would have been one of the best regular-season throws of his career Thursday.

Unfortunately for Jets fans, it happened the preseason.

Still, after Wilson's struggles during the team's rough finish to the 2022 season, it was a relief for fans to see his confidence in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Wilson started off the game with a 57-yard completion to wide receiver Malik Taylor. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that would have stood as one of the longest of his 22-game regular-season career.

In one quarter of play, Wilson connected on three of five passes for 65 yards, including the 57-yard bomb. That earned him praise from fans excited to see what they believed was an improved game from the Jets' 2nd-string quarterback.

Other fans were less impressed by a performance that took place during the preseason against non-starters. Wilson also threw two incompletions and gave the Browns a sack.

The Jets' next contest comes against the Carolina Panthers on August 12. It is likely that Wilson will continue to see more action throughout the rest of the preseason as starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gears up to start in Week 1.