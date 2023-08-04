X

    Zach Wilson's Improved Play Applauded by Jets Fans in Hall of Fame Game vs. Browns

    Julia StumbaughAugust 4, 2023

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson looks to pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    AP Photo/David Dermer

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made what would have been one of the best regular-season throws of his career Thursday.

    Unfortunately for Jets fans, it happened the preseason.

    Still, after Wilson's struggles during the team's rough finish to the 2022 season, it was a relief for fans to see his confidence in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

    Wilson started off the game with a 57-yard completion to wide receiver Malik Taylor. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that would have stood as one of the longest of his 22-game regular-season career.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Zach Wilson with a 💣<br><br>(<a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a>)<a href="https://t.co/93qvPXFBXC">pic.twitter.com/93qvPXFBXC</a>

    Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF

    Zach Wilson's 57-yard completion to Malik Taylor in the 1st quarter had 50.8 yards of air distance. In the regular season, it would've been the 4th longest completion of his career.<br><br>Air Distance: 50.8 yds<br>Target Separation: 1.8 yards<br>Sideline Distance: 3.4 yards<a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a> <a href="https://t.co/7X2Y3toQJV">pic.twitter.com/7X2Y3toQJV</a>

    In one quarter of play, Wilson connected on three of five passes for 65 yards, including the 57-yard bomb. That earned him praise from fans excited to see what they believed was an improved game from the Jets' 2nd-string quarterback.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Zach Wilson with a great, quick read deep pass to Malik Taylor. Perfectly placed. 57 yards. Nice play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    JUST LIKE THAT. ZACH WILSON. IS BACK

    Jack Stern @j_stern97

    Sure it's the preseason, but Zach Wilson passed the eye test for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>. <br><br>Aired it out on a deep ball, took what the defense gave him, and didn't make any risky decisions. Let's see it again next game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallOfFameGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallOfFameGame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a>

    J. Gray @JGrayJets

    Zach Wilson did what he had to do. Excited to see him the rest of the preseason. Liked that he didn't force anything and that bomb was nice.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Now there's something very pretty from quarterback Zach Wilson. Gorgeous deep ball down the left sideline to Taylor. The ball went a long — long — way and hit Taylor in stride. It was a 57-yard gain and traveled most of that through the air. One of the better throws I've seen…

    Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel

    Zach Wilson done for the night.<br><br>3/5 for 65 yards including a 57 yard pass to Malik Taylor, led 2 scoring drives for field goals.<br><br>Quarterback rating: 104.2.<br><br>He benefited from some much improved pass protection tonight. Solid start to the preseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/hNs5j8lK4D">pic.twitter.com/hNs5j8lK4D</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Zach Wilson is done for the night. Tim Boyle is coming in. <br><br>Thought Wilson looked solid. The highlight, obviously, was the 57-yard pass to Taylor. It illustrated exactly what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> have been asking their young quarterback to do: Just play quarterback. Wilson had a tendency…

    South Australian Jets Fans @AustralianJets

    Liking what I'm seeing from <a href="https://twitter.com/ZachWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachWilson</a> so far. Looking far more composed in the pocket and multiple reads. Not just doing what I do in Madden and pick one option pre play and if covered I run

    Justin Foster @Justin__foster

    the 2025 zach wilson career resurgence arc will be a tale told for centuries

    Other fans were less impressed by a performance that took place during the preseason against non-starters. Wilson also threw two incompletions and gave the Browns a sack.

    Cromartie Jr. @SpyroKush

    I grade Zach Wilson's night a B-

    Pat @PatGOAT05

    Zach Wilson throwing a 57 yard dime only to follow up with 15 yard pass overthrown by 10 yards is typical

    TheKardiacXid @TheKardiac_Kid

    Zach Wilson was awful. It's funny to watch them hype him up because of one pass.

    Alex B. @KnicksCentral

    Zach Wilson is done for the day<br><br>3/5 65 yards with 57 on one play<br><br>Looked ok but saw a lot of the same stuff from him, stalled drives and field goals - mind you, this is against backups<br><br>Season is a wrap if the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> have to play him

    Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero

    NBC has already decided Zach Wilson has improved? After one preseason three-and-out series?

    The Jets' next contest comes against the Carolina Panthers on August 12. It is likely that Wilson will continue to see more action throughout the rest of the preseason as starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gears up to start in Week 1.