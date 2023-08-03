Lions Sell Out Season Tickets for 2023; 1st Time in Ford Field History

Jeremy Rafter/Getty Images

For the first time since Ford Field opened in 2002, the Detroit Lions have sold out of season tickets, the team announced Thursday.

There will now be a waiting list implemented for fans still hoping to buy season tickets, Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said on WXYT-FM 97.1 Thursday morning (h/t the Detroit Free Press.)

"We can't wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season," Wood said in a statement following the announcement, per The Detroit News.

Lions fans also saw another ticket-related first this season when they were required to purchase tickets to see training camp practices for the first time.

All six practices sold out within hours of going on sale on July 19, per Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon. Some fans shared stories on social media of waiting in queues of 5,000-plus people in order to secure their tickets.

The Lions went 9-8 in 2022, including an 8-2 run to finish the campaign.

This team has not won a division title since 1993, but in a tight NFC North race they will have a legitimate shot at one in 2023. Victory could lead to the first home playoff game in Ford Field history.

Lions fans want to be there in person to see that happen, but given the demand, some will need to wait a little longer to secure tickets.