49ers' Elijah Mitchell to Miss 'at Least Probably a Week' with Adductor Strain Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers' running back Elijah Mitchell is set to miss "at least probably a week" after suffering an adductor strain Thursday during a training camp practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Mitchell, 25, already has a steady injury history since joining the 49ers as a sixth-round pick in 2021. After entering last season as the team's starter, he was placed on inured reserve after having sprained his MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

He'd make just five regular season appearances in 2022.

As a rookie, Mitchell was superb. He broke San Francisco's single-season rookie rushing record, going for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games, 10 of those being starts. He also added 19 receptions, 137 yards and another score in the passing game.

Mitchell ended up having a much more limited role when he returned from injury in November of last season. The organization had already acquired superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

His time on the field wouldn't last long, however. He wound up tearing his MCL in his other knee in the team's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints, landing on injured reserve once again on Dec. 3 and not getting reactivated until Jan. 7.

Mitchell finished with just 279 yards and two scores last season.