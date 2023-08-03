Jamarco Jones Released by Titans After Practice Fights with Jeffery Simmons, More

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones Thursday after he instigated multiple fights during training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 27, had practice field incidents in consecutive sessions. Most recently, he had a block Thursday that nearly sparked a brawl after he incensed the defensive unit, eventually leading to his release.

He also had a kerfuffle with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Tuesday and got ejected from practice.

The 2018 fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks was set to enter his second season in Tennessee.

After landing on injured reserve early in the 2022 season, Jones began camp working as the starting right tackle with the first-team unit. He already had several injuries in the early going of camp, missing one full session and not finishing two of his first six practices.

He never managed to play a snap for the Titans after signing a two-year deal with the organization ahead of last season.

Over four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Jones played in just 36 games, starting seven.

Now, Tennessee will be on the hunt for a new starting right tackle. The organization signed veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard last week and he has gotten some work at the position.

Last year's starter, Nicholas Petit-Frere, will miss the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.