Jake Paul, Nate Diaz Camps Brawl on Video After Faceoff At Fight Press Conference

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Emotions boiled over Thursday as the camps for Jake Paul and Nate Diaz brawled following the fighters' faceoff before their Saturday boxing match.

The press conference was already a heated affair before the brawl. Both boxers were talking trash, and audience members even got involved.

Diaz and Paul are set to fight in Dallas' American Airlines Center in a 10-round match. DAZN will carry the fight on pay-per-view.

The 38-year-old Diaz spent over 15 years with the UFC, compiling a 16-11 record along the way. He's 21-13 as a professional mixed martial artist, including 12 wins by submission. Diaz is also an eight-time Fight of the Night winner. He has never boxed professionally before.

The 26-year-old Paul is 6-1 as a professional boxer, with his most recent fight ending in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February.