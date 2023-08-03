X

    Jake Paul, Nate Diaz Camps Brawl on Video After Faceoff At Fight Press Conference

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Nate Diaz attends the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Emotions boiled over Thursday as the camps for Jake Paul and Nate Diaz brawled following the fighters' faceoff before their Saturday boxing match.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    🔥 Emotions are HIGH between <a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NateDiaz209</a> 😡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulDiaz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulDiaz</a> is LIVE on DAZN PPV on August 5 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/MostVpromotions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MostVpromotions</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RealFightINC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realfightinc</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/CelsiusOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celsiusofficial</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CELSIUSLiveFit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CELSIUSLiveFit</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CELSIUSBrandPartner?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CELSIUSBrandPartner</a> <a href="https://t.co/zxsk6vB1pT">pic.twitter.com/zxsk6vB1pT</a>

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    Nate Diaz and Jake Paul's teams got into a brawl after their faceoff 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulDiaz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulDiaz</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZEZs0caBhz">pic.twitter.com/ZEZs0caBhz</a>

    AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA

    A brawl breaks out during the Nate Diaz and Jake Paul faceoff!<br><br>Looks like it was NDA and some security going at it. Punches thrown. <br><br>Chaos. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulDiaz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulDiaz</a> <a href="https://t.co/AUGXmtJkQO">pic.twitter.com/AUGXmtJkQO</a>

    The press conference was already a heated affair before the brawl. Both boxers were talking trash, and audience members even got involved.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ALREADY BETWEEN <a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NateDiaz209</a> 🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulDiaz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulDiaz</a> is LIVE on DAZN PPV on August 5 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/MostVpromotions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MostVpromotions</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RealFightINC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realfightinc</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/CelsiusOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celsiusofficial</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CELSIUSLiveFit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CELSIUSLiveFit</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CELSIUSBrandPartner?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CELSIUSBrandPartner</a> <a href="https://t.co/xSU85jHBLy">pic.twitter.com/xSU85jHBLy</a>

    FITE @FiteTV

    Nate Diaz doesn't like what he's hearing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulDiaz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulDiaz</a> <a href="https://t.co/fUuD3Wv5bi">pic.twitter.com/fUuD3Wv5bi</a>

    Diaz and Paul are set to fight in Dallas' American Airlines Center in a 10-round match. DAZN will carry the fight on pay-per-view.

    The 38-year-old Diaz spent over 15 years with the UFC, compiling a 16-11 record along the way. He's 21-13 as a professional mixed martial artist, including 12 wins by submission. Diaz is also an eight-time Fight of the Night winner. He has never boxed professionally before.

    The 26-year-old Paul is 6-1 as a professional boxer, with his most recent fight ending in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February.

