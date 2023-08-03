NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Aaron Donald, Josh Jacobs Among Nos. 20-11

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The NFL Network list of the top 100 players in the league for the 2023 season is nearing an end with Nos. 11-20 released on Thursday.

The latest update to the list is highlighted by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs:

No. 11: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

No. 12: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

No. 13: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

No. 14: Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

No. 15: Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

No. 16: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

No. 17: Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

No. 18: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 19: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

No. 20: Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Here's a breakdown of some of the top names included in Nos. 11-20.

Aaron Donald

Donald enters his 10th NFL season already a future Hall of Famer.

The 32-year-old is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

However, Donald had a down year by his standards in 2022 on a Rams team that fell well below expectations. He posted five sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 11 games.

Still, one down year isn't going to effect Donald's status as one of the best players in the NFL, and he's expected to have a better 2023 campaign.

Donald is already looking solid in training camp and he's facing double and triple teams as the Rams prepare him for the upcoming season in which they hope to return to being a title contender.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he enters 2023 having yet to sign a contract with the Raiders, which placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on him this offseason.

Jacobs left Las Vegas last week with no intention of returning "anytime soon," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. However, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that the Raiders "are open to restarting talks" with the veteran "with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team."

The 25-year-old has been one of the most important pieces of the Las Vegas offense since bursting onto the scene with a 1,000-plus yard rushing season during his rookie year in 2019.

Jacobs, who has posted three 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons in his four-year career, is coming off his best season in 2022 having rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

It is imperative that the Raiders get Jacobs to play in 2023 or they'll be faced with a running back dilemma as Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and Zamir White are the team's depth options, which isn't ideal.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs is entering his fourth season with the Bills, but there has been plenty of drama surrounding his status with the franchise this offseason.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott caused a fuss when he told reporters he was "very concerned" by the veteran wide receiver's absence from one mandatory minicamp practice on June 13.

Star quarterback Josh Allen cast more doubt on Diggs' status when he said the receiver and the team were "working on some things" internally, suggesting that there were some "teamwork" issues.

Diggs has been at training camp all summer and confirmed while speaking with reporters last month that he, Allen and the team are on good terms. He added, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle:

"I had a conversation with coach. My main focus and only focus is winning. I always wanted to have an open conversation. The way we lost last year was terrible. It caused a lot of frustration. When you see my frustration it kind of makes sense. We've been pushing that rock for years and can't get it over the hill."

Diggs has been an important piece of the Buffalo offense since joining the team in 2020. He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games and is expected to have another solid year in 2023.