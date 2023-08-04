Fantasy Football 2023: PPR Rankings Cheatsheet and Expert Reaction

0 of 4

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Who doesn't love that time of year when NFL teams turn the page from training camp to the preseason? Every team is undefeated, almost every player is poised to become a star, and the league is filled to the brim with optimism.



While it's easy to get caught up in all of the late camp positivity, seasoned fantasy football managers know that, for some players, the hype train will soon come to an abrupt stop. It's important to know which glowing reports are worth buying and which are merely the product of preseason fluff.



Below, you'll find a look at some of the latest camp reactions from fantasy experts and NFL analysts around the web. We'll examine what the latest buzz means for the fantasy world and how it should impact draft strategies.



First, though, you'll find a quick positional cheatsheet for point-per-reception (PPR) scoring drafts.

