2023 Women's World Cup: Expert Picks for the Round of 16

0 of 8

AP Photo/John Cowpland

After a tournament filled with shocks, we approach the Round of the 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup with possibly more in store.

The USWNT came within inches of being eliminated from the tournament and get a chance to put things right against high-powered Sweden. Cinderella stories such as Jamaica, Morocco and South Africa dream of even more glory. And traditional powers such as Japan, England and the Netherlands have a golden opportunity to win it all.

So who's moving on to the quarterfinals? The B/R World Football staff got together to provide their picks for the first part of the knockout stage.

Disagree with their selections? Share your thoughts on who's moving on in the comments section of the app.