2023 Women's World Cup: Expert Picks for the Round of 16August 4, 2023
2023 Women's World Cup: Expert Picks for the Round of 16
After a tournament filled with shocks, we approach the Round of the 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup with possibly more in store.
The USWNT came within inches of being eliminated from the tournament and get a chance to put things right against high-powered Sweden. Cinderella stories such as Jamaica, Morocco and South Africa dream of even more glory. And traditional powers such as Japan, England and the Netherlands have a golden opportunity to win it all.
So who's moving on to the quarterfinals? The B/R World Football staff got together to provide their picks for the first part of the knockout stage.
Disagree with their selections? Share your thoughts on who's moving on in the comments section of the app.
Switzerland vs. Spain
Despite a comprehensive loss to Japan, I think Spain will be comfortable in this one. They're brilliant at holding possession and have goalscorers all over the pitch. Switzerland may have won Group A but they only beat the Philippines and couldn't score in 0-0 draws with Norway and New Zealand.
- Nick Akerman
For me, Spain is the favorite to win their Round of 16 match-up vs. Switzerland. Despite their disappointing Group C finale against Japan, where they lost 4-0, La Roja has an impressive attack, led by Jennie Hermoso, and a talented midfield with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati. I don't think the Swiss will be strong enough to hold them off.
- Alex Windley
Spain struggled against a Japan team that was crazy hot in their final group-stage match, but they'll still have the edge against a Swiss team that isn't as cohesive or as dangerous as Japan. Expect to see a lot of passes — and at least a couple of goals — from Spain.'
- Joseph Lowery
Japan vs. Norway
There's no doubt Japan is the most impressive side of the tournament so far. Futoshi Ikeda is also an adaptable coach who knows how to neutralize the opponents' best traits, as we saw with the brilliant counter-attacking display in the 4-0 win over Spain. Japan has goal threats everywhere and should head into this completely fearless.
- Nick Akerman
After their incredible 4-0 victory against Spain, where they maintained just 23% of possession, Japan is my favorite to see out another win against Norway. The Norwegians had an inconsistent group stage, losing one game, drawing another, and winning the third. This inconsistency may prove to be their downfall vs. Japan
- Alex Windley
This Japan team is awesome. They're, so, so, so much fun to watch, even when they're not scoring on every single shot like they did against Spain. Quality coaching across the youth and senior levels has turned Japan into a powerhouse that should have success against an inconsistent Norway team.
- Joseph Lowery
Netherlands vs. South Africa
No surprises here. The Netherlands are quietly looking like one of the best teams at the tournament, with a cracking midfield and attacking options that should trouble any side. South Africa's defense is too leaky to hold strong.
- Nick Akerman
The Netherlands looked strong during the group stage and I have a hunch that their form will only improve as they progress through the tournament. South Africa has absolutely earned their spot in the next round, but that Dutch attack looks scary, and with their solid showing in Group E, I do believe the Netherlands will take this one.
- Alex Windley
Credit to South Africa for making it out of the complicated Group G, but they are heavy underdogs against the Dutch. The Netherlands will have the talent and stylistic edge in this game.
- Joseph Lowery
USA vs. Sweden
I think this one will be extremely tight. The USWNT has been disappointing so far, but I back them to use a tough test against Sweden as a springboard, albeit with the added difficulty of having no Rose Lavelle to call on. Set pieces are going to be key: the US must stop Amanda Ilestedt from dominating in the air.
- Nick Akerman
During the group stage, the US only managed to win one game, which was different from their usual World Cup performances.
They nearly got knocked out of the tournament, too, had Portugal scored that chance in the 92nd minute in the final game of Group E. Though Sweden will be quite the physical team, I think the Stars and Stripes will get it done in attack and move on to the next round.
- Alex Windley
For those who have watched the U.S. over the last few years, their underwhelming group stage performances shouldn't have come as a surprise. Still, they'll need to be slightly better against Sweden to progress to the quarterfinals. I think they have it in them to advance. 1-1 on PKs is the pick for me.
- Joseph Lowery
England vs. Nigeria
For all the focus on Lauren James' stunning performance against China, I can't help but think the Lionesses most important asset right now is coach Sarina Wiegman. The Euro-winning coach has had endless major injuries to deal with but found a way to get England's best players ticking in the 6-1 win over the Asian side. Nigeria will put up a better fight, though.
- Nick Akerman
Nigeria's run in this tournament has been incredibly inspirational and a pleasure to watch as a neutral. Unfortunately, as badly as I would love to see the Super Falcons go through, England looks unstoppable. They have a world-class coach in Sarina Wiegman and strong players in defense and attack. I'd reckon that the Lionesses are even the favorites to win the tournament alongside Japan.
- Alex Windley
Even with an injury to Kiera Walsh, England aren't to be trifled with right now. Lauren James has stepped up big-time and we should see more of her as this tournament unfolds.
- Joseph Lowery
Australia vs. Denmark
Australia has great momentum now after beating Olympic champions Canada 4-0. The co-hosts will have a huge backing behind them and can overcome a well-drilled Denmark side if they're at the top of their game. Steph Catley's delivery needs to be on point for the Matildas.
- Nick Akerman
It's all Australia for me against Denmark in the Round of 16. Even without superstar striker Sam Kerr, the Matildas had a strong group stage, winning two out of three matches.
With Kerr expected to return to the field for the Aussies in the next round, I see them - along with their home crowd advantage, winning this game with ease.
- Alex Windley
They're not the most inspiring team, but Australia's commitment to a 4-4-2 defensive block and quick counter-attacks makes them a formidable opponent in every game. They should have the edge over Denmark.
- Joseph Lowery
Colombia vs. Jamaica
This is a really intriguing match, especially as Jamaica are yet to concede a goal at the tournament and Colombia slowed down in their defeat to Morocco. Linda Caicedo vs. Khadija Shaw? Absolutely sign me up for this battle of the star forwards. I think chances will be limited, but Colombia will squeak through. Just.
- Nick Akerman
Congratulations to the Reggae Girlz for being the first Caribbean nation to make it to the Round of 16 at a Women's World Cup! Though footballing sense says that Colombia should be the favored to go through, I'll go with the feel-good story of the tournament and back Jamaica to make it through to the quarterfinals.
- Alex Windley
Who saw this one coming? Though both of these teams would prefer to attack in transition, Jamaica has been more resolute defensively in this tournament and should force Colombia to control the ball — that didn't go well for them against Morocco to close out the group stage. Expect Jamaica to have some real joy on the break.
- Joseph Lowery
France vs. Morocco
I've been pleasantly surprised with France so far. The win over Brazil looks to have given Les Bleues real confidence, and despite Morocco's heroics to get out of the group stage, I expect France to comfortably win. Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer and others are well-rested, so it should be fairly straightforward.
- Nick Akerman
Morocco has delighted viewers and shocked the world by surviving a difficult Group H, knocking out tournament favorites Germany in the process.
Their Round of 16 match against France, however, will be another challenging mountain to climb for the Lionesses of Atlas. On the flip side, Les Bleus did well in the group stage, winning two of their three games. In the end, France should be able to get the job done at the expense of Morocco.
- Alex Windley
Morocco bounced back from a brutal loss to Germany to escape their group. Unfortunately, France has a level of talent that Morocco can't compete with.
- Joseph Lowery