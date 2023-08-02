Rams Rumors: Cooper Kupp's Hamstring Injury Not Expected to Impact Week 1 Status

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have a Week 1 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks this season, and they will reportedly have their best offensive playmaker available despite a hamstring injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported "Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury isn't expected to threaten his Week 1 status."

Any injury for Kupp is all the more concerning given his 2022 season.

He appeared in just nine games last year due to an ankle injury that required surgery, which prevented him from building on his historic 2021 campaign. He was still productive last season with 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns when he was on the field.

Still, those numbers could not match up to the previous year when he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), touchdown catches (16) and receiving yards per game (114.5) as the Offensive Player of the Year.

As if the individual accolades weren't enough, Kupp won the Super Bowl MVP while helping lead the Rams to the title.

Los Angeles struggled with a number of injuries last season—including to quarterback Matthew Stafford—on the way to a 5-12 record and is looking to bounce back with a healthier campaign. Keeping Kupp on the field is a major part of that, so that his status was even somewhat in doubt at this point was concerning.

But this is a positive development for the 30-year-old, who could be on the field for a key NFC West game when the regular season begins.