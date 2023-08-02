Raiders Rumors: Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith Working Out for LV After Giants Stint

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Jaylon Smith worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Smith had 88 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss with the New York Giants in 2022. The 28-year-old is aiming to rediscover the form that catapulted him to the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

He has seen his stock fall dramatically since then.

The Cowboys cut Smith midway through the 2021 season. He quickly signed with the Green Bay Packers but made two appearances before they, too, decided to move on. From there, he landed with the Giants.

Smith's performance in his first full season with New York didn't do much to dispel the general concerns about his game.

Per Pro Football Reference, he didn't miss a single tackle, the effect of which was mitigated by how much he struggled in pass coverage. Quarterbacks completed 82.1 percent of their passes when targeting him, and he allowed a 100.0 passer rating.

The Raiders haven't done much this offseason when it comes to the linebacking corps. They signed Robert Spillane and used a sixth-round draft pick on Amari Burney.

Considering Spillane, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson figure to be Las Vegas' best options at the position, there's certainly some room to upgrade. Deablo's fractured forearm, which caused him to miss the final nine games of last season, remains a bit of a variable as well.

Taking a one-year flier on Smith may not be a bad idea if the Raiders can make it happen.