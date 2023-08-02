Jake Paul 'May Retire' From Boxing If He Loses Nate Diaz Fight, His Promoter Says

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Jake Paul hasn't been boxing for long, but the YouTube sensation may hang up the gloves if he loses his next fight.

Paul is slated to face his toughest opponent yet in Nate Diaz on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that the Cleveland native "may retire if he loses to Nate Diaz."

