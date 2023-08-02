X

    Jake Paul 'May Retire' From Boxing If He Loses Nate Diaz Fight, His Promoter Says

    Erin WalshAugust 2, 2023

    FILE - Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jake Paul’s unorthodox career in boxing might just be about to get serious. The YouTube megastar influencer-turned-prizefighter will be coming up against a recognized professional boxer for the first time Sunday when he takes on Tommy Fury. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

    Jake Paul hasn't been boxing for long, but the YouTube sensation may hang up the gloves if he loses his next fight.

    Paul is slated to face his toughest opponent yet in Nate Diaz on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that the Cleveland native "may retire if he loses to Nate Diaz."

