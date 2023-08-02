Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask Bucs QB Competition 'Absolutely' Tightening, OC Says

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback competition is starting to heat up now that training camp has started.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's practice, Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales said the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask is "absolutely" getting tighter.

Canales went on to say Mayfield "had a little bit of an edge" when camp started, but Trask has shown he's capable of "stretching the field with his arm" and "getting the ball out quickly" in recent days.

While there have been teams historically with unsettled quarterback battles that get sorted out before the start of the regular season, head coach Todd Bowles doesn't intend to drag things out between Mayfield and Trask for the next month.

Bowles told reporters on July 25 he's "got a timetable in my head" and "it will be preseason—I'm not going to make it in the regular season."

In the wake of Tom Brady's retirement on Feb. 1, the Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one-year contract in March. He's coming off a season that saw him get traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022.

After going 1-5 in six starts and getting benched for Sam Darnold, Mayfield requested his release. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams and started the final four games of the season.

In 12 total appearances between the Panthers and Rams, Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 60.0 completion percentage.

Trask was the 64th overall pick by the Bucs in the 2021 NFL draft. He's appeared in one game over the past two seasons, completing just three of nine attempts.

Tampa Bay won the NFC South last season with an 8-9 record. It became the first team to make the playoffs with a losing record since the Washington Football Team in 2020 (7-9).

The Bucs will open preseason play at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.