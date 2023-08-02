NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IAugust 2, 2023

      Browns RB Nick ChubbNick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      The official start to the 2023 NFL preseason is upon us. On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns will battle the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

      While early exhibition games generally don't generate excitement for the casual fan, they are noteworthy for fantasy aficionados. With the arrival of the preseason, fantasy draft season has also arrived.

      It's best to hold season-long drafts closer to the start of the regular season because preseason injuries, unexpected cuts and late trades do occur. However, it's never too early to start preparing.

      Seasoned fantasy managers know the basics: Know your format, know your league's scoring parameters, and have a good idea of which players you're looking to target. We can't help with the first two factors, but below, we'll examine some early point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for each key position.

      For those newer to the fantasy game, here are a few more things to keep in mind. Every-down running backs still carry the highest floor, even if NFL teams are shying away from them. Backs like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb typically aren't going to see fewer than a dozen touches per game, which means that managers will almost never draw a blank.

      High-volume receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are next in the pecking order. Barring injury, they're usually going to rack up a few points each week and often have the highest PPR upside.

      Aside from a few elite options—like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and George Kittle—tight end is typically a position that can be targeted in the middle rounds. The same is true for quarterbacks, though watch out for an early run on signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen.

      Perhaps most importantly, it's wise to have a pivot plan for when your top target is suddenly off the board. Breaking down players into positional tiers can help with this, and that's exactly what we're going to do here.

    Running Back Rankings

      Chargers RB Austin EkelerAP Photo/Jae C. Hong

      Tier 1

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      Tier 2

      4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      Tier 3

      9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      11. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      12. Breece Hall, New York Jets

      13. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      14. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      16. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      17. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      Tier 4

      18. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

      19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

      20. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

      21. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

      22. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

      23. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

      24. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

      25. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

      *There are a few running-back situations worth monitoring before draft day. Josh Jacobs still hasn't reported to the Las Vegas Raiders or signed his franchise-tag tender. New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara may still face league discipline after pleading not contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace stemming from a 2022 incident in Las Vegas. He is set to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

      Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, and teams are interested.

      ""There is expected to be interest in Jonathan Taylor. I know a couple [teams] at least who are planning to call the Colts just to gauge where they are," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network.

    Wide Receiver Rankings

      Vikings WR Justin JeffersonAP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

      Tier 1

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      Tier 2

      3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      Tier 3

      8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

      12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      13. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

      14. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

      Tier 4

      16. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

      17. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      19. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      20. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

      21. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

      22. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

      23. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

      24. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      25. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

      *It's worth noting that the NFL is investigating Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill following a physical altercation at a South Florida marina. If the league finds that Hill has violated its personal conduct policy, a suspension is possible.

    Quarterback Rankings

      Chiefs QB Patrick MahomesAP Photo/Charlie Riedel

      Tier 1

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      Tier 2

      4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      Tier 3

      9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      12. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

      13. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

      14. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

      15. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

      16. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

      17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

      18. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

      19. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

      Tier 4

      20. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

      21. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

      22. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

      23. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

      24. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

      25. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

      *While there are true open quarterback competitions in camp this year, it's worth watching the situations in Indianapolis and with the Carolina Panthers. If rookie QB Anthony Richardson wins the Colts job, he has enough dual-threat ability to become a fantasy sleeper. Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, has a strong supporting cast and could become start-worthy if he wins the job.

    Tight End Rankings

      Chiefs TE Travis KelceAP Photo/Charlie Riedel

      Tier 1

      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      Tier 2

      2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

      5. Darren Waller, New York Giants

      Tier 3

      6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      10. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

      Tier 4

      11. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

      12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

      13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

      14. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

      15. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

      16. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

      17. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

      18. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

      19. Hayden Hurst, New England Patriots

      20. Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots

      21. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

      22. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

      23. Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers

      24. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

      25. Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals

      *Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in a tier of his own at tight end. He serves as Mahomes' top target and Kansas City's de facto No. 1 receiver. He has a high-volume workload, a high weekly floor and, therefore, is worth targeting in Round 1 in PPR drafts.

