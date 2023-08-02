Fantasy Football 2023: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

0 of 4

The official start to the 2023 NFL preseason is upon us. On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns will battle the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game.



While early exhibition games generally don't generate excitement for the casual fan, they are noteworthy for fantasy aficionados. With the arrival of the preseason, fantasy draft season has also arrived.



It's best to hold season-long drafts closer to the start of the regular season because preseason injuries, unexpected cuts and late trades do occur. However, it's never too early to start preparing.



Seasoned fantasy managers know the basics: Know your format, know your league's scoring parameters, and have a good idea of which players you're looking to target. We can't help with the first two factors, but below, we'll examine some early point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for each key position.



For those newer to the fantasy game, here are a few more things to keep in mind. Every-down running backs still carry the highest floor, even if NFL teams are shying away from them. Backs like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb typically aren't going to see fewer than a dozen touches per game, which means that managers will almost never draw a blank.



High-volume receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are next in the pecking order. Barring injury, they're usually going to rack up a few points each week and often have the highest PPR upside.



Aside from a few elite options—like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and George Kittle—tight end is typically a position that can be targeted in the middle rounds. The same is true for quarterbacks, though watch out for an early run on signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen.



Perhaps most importantly, it's wise to have a pivot plan for when your top target is suddenly off the board. Breaking down players into positional tiers can help with this, and that's exactly what we're going to do here.

