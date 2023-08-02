Report: Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Fight Generated $21M in Gate Revenue

Al Bello/Getty Images

The highly anticipated clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. lived up to its superfight moniker when it came to the bottom line.

Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern reported the July 29 event generated more than $21 million in live gate revenue at T-Mobile Arena. That falls just short of the $22.8 million Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia drew in the same venue in April.

Stern was unable to provide any details on the pay-per-view buys for Crawford's ninth-round TKO of Spence.

Mark Lelinwalla of Front Office Sports wondered whether the fight might fall below the upper end of the PPV projections. While the résumés of Crawford and Spence spoke for themselves, neither is a major crossover star on par with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Canelo Álvarez or Tyson Fury. The $84.99 price for the PPV broadcast may not have helped, either.

Crawford delivered a dominant performance en route to becoming the undisputed welterweight champion. He knocked Spence down in the second round and sent him to the canvas twice more in Round 7. As the final 30 seconds in the ninth wound down, the referee stepped in as Crawford continued to lay in the blows on his overmatched opponent.

The 35-year-old cemented his position as arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, and fans will be fascinated to see what's next.