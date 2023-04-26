Report: Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Sold 1.2M+ PPV Units, Made $22.8M Gate

AP Photo/John Locher

Saturday's showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia was a massive financial success.

Per Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the fight featured more than 1.2 million pay-per-view buys for Showtime and generated a $22.8 million gate at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 1.2 million PPVs would tie UFC 194 in 2015 and the 2017 bout between Canelo Alvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr. for the 17th-most in combat sports history, per Tapology.com.

