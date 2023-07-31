The 4 Best Opponents for Terence Crawford's Next Fight

0 of 4

AP Photo/John Locher

It's a good day to be Terence Crawford.

The 35-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska climbed his career's highest competitive mountain as Saturday night turned into Sunday morning, dropping fellow champ Errol Spence Jr. three times on the way to a ninth-round TKO in their welterweight unification bout in Las Vegas.

The win added the IBF, WBA and WBC straps to the WBO belt with which Crawford had arrived after winning it in 2018 and defending six times by stoppage, He's now 40-0 with 31 KOs since debuting in 2008 and has claimed titles at 135, 140 and 147 pounds.

The defeat of Spence made him the first male fighter in the four-belt era to earn undisputed status at two weights and predictably prompted fans, media members and other interested parties to consider where the world's top pound-for-pound fighter might go next.

The B/R combat sports team got in on the post-fight aftermath, too, and came up with a list of four fighters who'd make the most sense as Crawford ponders his next move. Take a look at what we came up with and feel free to drop a thought of your own in the comments.