76ers 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a familiar position this offseason as they had to pick up the pieces following bitter playoff disappointment.

Philly lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth time in six years, throwing away a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics. James Harden had yet another postseason disappearing act, while MVP Joel Embiid laid an egg in the decisive Game 7.

The organization responded by firing head coach Doc Rivers and hiring Nick Nurse, while Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba arrived as free agents.

One can't help but think president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is stuck rearranging deck chairs on the titanic.

James Harden requested a trade, putting the front office in a difficult position. Dealing the 2017-18 MVP would probably be a net loss given how much his value has declined, but keeping him on the roster risks creating the kind of toxic situation that preceded his exits from the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

And while Philly retained nearly all of its best players, the lack of many impact additions means many of the same problems from last year remain.

Sixers fans don't need to be reminded of the fact Embiid can opt out of his contract in 2026. Between capitalizing on a championship window and reassuring the star center about its long-term direction, the stakes couldn't be much higher for the franchise in 2023-24.

Here's a quick preview for the upcoming campaign.

2023-24 76ers Schedule Details

Season Opener: at Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: +1700 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: The full schedule is available on NBA.com

Top Matchups

Boston Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics continue to be a playoff nemesis for Embiid. Three of his six playoff runs have ended at Boston's hands, and the most recent may have been the most bitter pill to swallow after the 29-year-old received the individual regular-season recognition he long coveted.

This was supposed to be when Embiid made his postseason breakthrough.

The Celtics experienced a setback of their own as losing to the Miami Heat in the conference finals renewed the questions over whether they've maxed out with the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Rather than break the pair up, Boston doubled down by giving Brown what could be the first $300 million contract in NBA history.

The front office did shake things up by trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards. Sacrificing Smart's perimeter defense and leadership for Porziņģis' size and floor-spacing might be a worthwhile gamble once the playoffs arrive.

Milwaukee Bucks

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As with the Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks shouldn't be going anywhere within a regular-season context.

Milwaukee kept its core together by re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, making it one of the top championship favorites. The Bucks notched 58 wins in 2022-23 despite Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday missing 83 combined games.

They're a well-oiled machine at this point, and that shouldn't change much with Adrian Griffin taking over for Mike Budenholzer as head coach.

Assuming everything goes according to plan for both teams, there's a good chance Milwaukee and Philadelphia cross paths in the postseason. Their head-to-head matchups could help determine who earns the No. 1 see in the Eastern Conference as well given how closely they've been connected in the standings in recent years.

Season Forecast

The Sixers should have a high baseline as long as everyone stays healthy.

Embiid is one of the NBA's best players. Harden may be a diminished version of his peak self but still averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists and shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in his first full season with Philly. Tyrese Maxey continued to improve in 2022, scoring a career-high 20.3 points per game. Tobias Harris' contract is what it is but doesn't change the fact he's an effective shooter and secondary scorer.

The Beverley signing could fly under the radar a bit as well because he has consistently had short-term utility on contending teams.

Still, this could all blow up in spectacular fashion if Harden prefers to spite the Sixers rather than continue a marriage of convenience that can be mutually beneficial.

Whether the 10-time All-Star guard is dialed in — or still on the team for that matter — is probably the difference between Philly securing a top-four seed and finding itself in a play-in tournament fight.

Record Prediction: 53-29

