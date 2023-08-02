Eagles' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2023 NFL Preseason

0 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are primed to make another run at the Super Bowl, but in order to do so, they have to answer some questions at roster spots where they lost key contributors in the offseason.

The expectation at linebacker is for Nakobe Dean to take charge in the middle and return to the form he had at Georgia after a lackluster rookie season.

Dean's is replacing T.J. Edwards in the middle of a defense that also lost Javon Hargrave and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson's loss could be the biggest one felt by the Eagles if their replacements do not perform right away. Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship will be tasked with taking over for the turnover machine at safety.

The Eagles have fewer questions on offense, but there is one key concern at running back, where they are taking a chance with their platoon replacing Miles Sanders.