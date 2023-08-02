X

    Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Panama in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Adam WellsAugust 2, 2023

    TOPSHOT - France's forward #11 Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Panama and France at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on August 2, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

    France is on its way to the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a 6-3 win over Panama on Wednesday.

    The French squad entered play tied Jamaica for the top spot in Group E. Both teams had four points and a plus-one goal differential through their first two matches. France's win combined with Jamaica's 0-0 tie against Brazil gave them the advantage in the group.

    France did most of its damage in the first half with four goals. Kadidiatou Diani, Maëlle Lakrar, Léa Le Garrec and Vicki Bècho did all of the scoring for the Blues in the match.

    Diani made history with France's first-ever hat trick in the Women's World Cup, including two goals on penalty shots.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    HAT TRICK 🎩<br><br>Kadidiatou Diani gets her third and France's fifth 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/9LAkPDzqDF">pic.twitter.com/9LAkPDzqDF</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Three players have scored a senior World Cup hat-trick for France:<br><br>◎ Just Fontaine (1958 x2)<br>◎ Kylian Mbappé (2022)<br>◉ Kadidiatou Diani (2023)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> <a href="https://t.co/EHho0JlBAu">https://t.co/EHho0JlBAu</a>

    OptaJean @OptaJean

    3 - Kadidiatou Diani scored the 1st hat-trick in France's World Cup history, and the 3rd in a major competition (World Cup + EURO + Olympic Games) after Angélique Roujas (v Russia at EURO 1997) and Grace Geyoro (v Italy at EURO 2022). Champion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/i7Z1E8NMKA">https://t.co/i7Z1E8NMKA</a>

    nubia ✰ @nxbaafnkln

    Kadidiatou Diani remains criminally underrated.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeyondGreatness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeyondGreatness</a>

    mvp @mvp_ftblr_5_

    Starting to think people NEED to keep watching Kadidiatou Diana. She's becoming one of of my favorites on the rise in this World Cup for France!

    Diani's hat trick was the third of the 2023 World Cup after Panama's Ary Borges and Norway's Sophie Román Haug.

    Le Garrec's goal was a perfectly-placed cross that looked like a pass, but no one was able to get a body on the ball before it skated past the line to give France a 4-1 advantage going into the half.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ONE MORE BEFORE THE HALF 👏<br><br>France makes it 4-1 in Sydney 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/2n5fScMu1P">pic.twitter.com/2n5fScMu1P</a>

    Adam Millington (at #FIFAWWC 🇦🇺) @AdamGMillington

    I don't think Lea Le Garrec meant that but she'll take it. Sends what is definitely a cross towards the back post and it bounces in.

    Abdullah Abdullah @KunAbd

    France have been really good at operating between the lines. Finding space for Mateo and Le Garrec to find passing lanes and let the wingers run

    Even though the final score did go France's way, this was far from a flawless performance for head coach Hervé Renard's squad.

    Panama started the match on a high note with Marta Cox's absurd free kick in the second minute that was perfectly placed so France goalie Pauline Peyraud-Magnin couldn't get a hand on it.

    It was the first goal in World Cup history for Panama and brought most of her teammates onto the pitch to rejoice in celebration.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    PANAMA TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD!<br><br>TAKE A BOW, MARTA COX 🇵🇦🤯 <a href="https://t.co/cfl5rOEeRg">pic.twitter.com/cfl5rOEeRg</a>

    Tom Bowdery @TBowdery27

    Marta Cox has just put a free kick in the toppest of bins from 40 yards out against France. Absolutely unreal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PANFRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PANFRA</a> <a href="https://t.co/DfydMkkGgQ">https://t.co/DfydMkkGgQ</a>

    BBC Sport @BBCSport

    Goal of the tournament contender?? 🤯<br><br>Marta Cox has scored an absolutely stunning free-kick 🔥 <br><br>It's Panama's first ever Women's World Cup goal 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAN</a> v <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> <a href="https://t.co/eKqwgZAUGQ">pic.twitter.com/eKqwgZAUGQ</a>

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    Marta Cox just went about as top bins as top bins gets for Panama's first ever Women's World Cup goal. 💪<br><br>She celebrated accordingly. 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/2sCOYbkqGq">pic.twitter.com/2sCOYbkqGq</a>

    The dream of an upset didn't last much longer, as France got on the board in the 21st minute with Lakrar's goal. The Blues would go on to score five more times after that for the win, but Panama didn't go down with a fight.

    Yomira Pinzon and Lineth Cedeño both scored individual goals in the second half to cut the deficit to 5-3 before Bècho's goal in stoppage time put France back up by three.

    This was a nice way for Panama to wrap up its first appearance in the Women's World Cup. The team got three goals against a formidable opponent and can continue to grow its talent pool to become a contender in this tournament in the future.

    Next up for France will be the runner-up from Group H in the Round of 16. The spot is currently occupied by Germany, but it could also be Colombia or Morroco depending on the results of Thursday's matches.