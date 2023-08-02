Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Panama in 2023 Women's World Cup

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

France is on its way to the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a 6-3 win over Panama on Wednesday.

The French squad entered play tied Jamaica for the top spot in Group E. Both teams had four points and a plus-one goal differential through their first two matches. France's win combined with Jamaica's 0-0 tie against Brazil gave them the advantage in the group.

France did most of its damage in the first half with four goals. Kadidiatou Diani, Maëlle Lakrar, Léa Le Garrec and Vicki Bècho did all of the scoring for the Blues in the match.

Diani made history with France's first-ever hat trick in the Women's World Cup, including two goals on penalty shots.

Diani's hat trick was the third of the 2023 World Cup after Panama's Ary Borges and Norway's Sophie Román Haug.

Le Garrec's goal was a perfectly-placed cross that looked like a pass, but no one was able to get a body on the ball before it skated past the line to give France a 4-1 advantage going into the half.

Even though the final score did go France's way, this was far from a flawless performance for head coach Hervé Renard's squad.

Panama started the match on a high note with Marta Cox's absurd free kick in the second minute that was perfectly placed so France goalie Pauline Peyraud-Magnin couldn't get a hand on it.

It was the first goal in World Cup history for Panama and brought most of her teammates onto the pitch to rejoice in celebration.

The dream of an upset didn't last much longer, as France got on the board in the 21st minute with Lakrar's goal. The Blues would go on to score five more times after that for the win, but Panama didn't go down with a fight.

Yomira Pinzon and Lineth Cedeño both scored individual goals in the second half to cut the deficit to 5-3 before Bècho's goal in stoppage time put France back up by three.

This was a nice way for Panama to wrap up its first appearance in the Women's World Cup. The team got three goals against a formidable opponent and can continue to grow its talent pool to become a contender in this tournament in the future.

Next up for France will be the runner-up from Group H in the Round of 16. The spot is currently occupied by Germany, but it could also be Colombia or Morroco depending on the results of Thursday's matches.