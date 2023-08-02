Steelers' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2023 NFL Preseason

0 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two clear positional questions to answer over the next month.

First, the coaching staff needs to figure out if first-round pick Broderick Jones is ready to start at left tackle in Week 1.

The 22-year-old was selected to improve the protection around Kenny Pickett, but he must prove he deserves the Week 1 start against Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.

Then, the Steelers need to sort out their inside linebacker depth chart. They recently brought in Kwon Alexander to add more competition to the overhauled position.

Joey Porter Jr.'s role is secure, but how he progresses in preseason could be a difference-maker for the Steelers as they try to work their way up the AFC North standings.