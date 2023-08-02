Expectations for Christian Gonzalez, Patriots' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Christian Gonzalez, Patriots' Top Rookies in PreseasonAugust 2, 2023
The New England Patriots' defense will rely on rookies to fill a handful of places on the defensive depth chart in 2023.
Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Marte Mapu, the team's first three 2023 NFL draft picks, will be the most important players to filling out the team's depth.
Gonzalez enters the three-game preseason slate with the highest set of expectations because of his status as the No. 17 pick and the starting cornerback role he is filling.
White and Mapu could be critical to taking some pressure off Gonzalez and the rest of the secondary throughout the regular season.
The second-and-third-round picks bring versatility to the Patriots defense that will be showcased for the first time in preseason games.
The three draft picks have not played a regular-season snap yet, but there is a lot of potential for them to form one of the most impactful draft classes in recent times of the Bill Belichick era.
Christian Gonzalez
Gonzalez was selected at No. 17 to be a starter in his rookie season.
The Oregon product needs to solidify that status in the time he receives across the three preseason contests against the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.
Gonzalez has an opportunity to flex his talents in the preseason opener against the Texans since the AFC South is expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.
Green Bay and Tennessee will provide tougher tests, but as long as Gonzalez looks like he belongs, the Patriots will come away satisfied with his performance.
Belichick and his staff have to sort out the depth chart around Gonzalez in preseason as well. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Jack Jones are among the players competing to start alongside the 2023 first-round pick.
Expectation: Solidify Starting Status
Keion White
White knows how to get into the opponent's backfield.
The second-round pick totaled 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in his second season at Georgia Tech. He had 19 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2019 at Old Dominion as well.
The 6'5', 290-pound pass-rusher will be used in the pass rush in some capacity. He has the physical traits and collegiate numbers to prove he can be effective right away.
White will not step right into a starting role, like Gonzalez, but he can force his way on to the field by getting to the quarterback during his preseason stints.
New England needs pass-rushing help behind Matthew Judon and Deatrick Wise, and if White can be as effective as he was last year at Georgia Tech, the Patriots will have a second-round steal on their hands.
Expectation: Earn More Playing Time On Defensive Line
Marte Mapu
Marte Mapu is the most fascinating rookie in the Patriots' training camp because of his position and where he came from.
The Patriots took Mapu in the third round out of Sacramento State as a linebacker, but he will be utilized in a tweener role between linebacker and safety.
The No. 76 overall pick impressed the Patriots' veterans, including Adrian Phillips, with his skill set.
Phillips commented on Mapu's physical ability to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.
Mapu probably is not fighting for a starting spot with Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, but he will compete with Phillips, Jalen Mills and others for playing time.
If he can excel in the tweener role, Mapu will carve out a unique spot on the roster for himself.
Expectation: Thrive in Tweener Role