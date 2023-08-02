Expectations for Christian Gonzalez, Patriots' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots' defense will rely on rookies to fill a handful of places on the defensive depth chart in 2023.

Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Marte Mapu, the team's first three 2023 NFL draft picks, will be the most important players to filling out the team's depth.

Gonzalez enters the three-game preseason slate with the highest set of expectations because of his status as the No. 17 pick and the starting cornerback role he is filling.

White and Mapu could be critical to taking some pressure off Gonzalez and the rest of the secondary throughout the regular season.

The second-and-third-round picks bring versatility to the Patriots defense that will be showcased for the first time in preseason games.

The three draft picks have not played a regular-season snap yet, but there is a lot of potential for them to form one of the most impactful draft classes in recent times of the Bill Belichick era.