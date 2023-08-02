Fantasy Football 2023: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy

2 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you like a top-tier running back, don't wait to take him.



This mock draft used standard scoring—i.e., no point or half-point per reception—so that devalued pass-catchers a bit, but still the early run on running backs was revealing. Three of the first five picks and seven of the 12 first-round selections all played that position.



In other words, if you're a big believer in Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler or Derrick Henry, then pounce on them quickly. You won't get another chance at any of them.



Diversify your early picks—if your draft board allows it.



While there are myriad combinations with which you can start your draft, I've often found it beneficial to take different positions with my first two picks. The most common combination is a running back and a receiver—in either order—but you can also consider a tight end (provided it's Travis Kelce) or even a quarterback.



That should give you confidence you'll have an elite (or at least near-elite) player at two positions, and then you won't feel like you have to target a specific spot later in your draft. This isn't so critical that you need to reach for a player to make this happen, but if you're deciding between similarly ranked players, that can be a useful tiebreaker.



Know your league format!



This might be the most obvious piece of advice you hear during draft season, but that's because it's the most important. Different leagues have different rules, and you can't expect to have a successful team unless you know those rules and build your roster accordingly.



Does your league give one point, a half-point or no points for a possession? Are there bonuses for big plays or huge yardage totals? Are you in a one-quarterback league, or do you play two passers at once? Do you get four points for a passing touchdown, or does your league give you a full six? Find these answers, and you'll have a better idea of which positions and player types to prioritize at your draft.

