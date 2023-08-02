Expectations for Ji'Ayir Brown, 49ers' Top Rookies in Preseason

1 of 3

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Ji'Ayir Brown was the 49ers' first draft pick in April, but he isn't likely to be the one facing the most pressure. That distinction belongs to kicker Jake Moody. The 49ers took him with the 99th pick and should expect him to take the starting job by the time the season starts.

That's clearly not the expectation with Brown.

The 49ers return a strong safety tandem in Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. The team has already worked its rookie safety with the starters, but it is taking a long-term approach to his development.

"We just got him in the rotation and really long term also trying to take some pressure off [S Tashaun] Gipson [Sr.], who's a seasoned veteran.," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks told media regarding his first-team reps. "And we are looking at the long haul and making sure that he's there at the end of the season."

Translation: The 49ers will be bringing him along somewhat slowly but realize he will be called into action at some point this season. Brown's specialty at Penn State was his versatility, and he took snaps as a deep safety, in the box and line up in the slot.

However, the 23-year-old should look to completely grasp one safety position before branching out. There are going to be some mistakes and some blown coverages, but he is an instinctive player who should see a ton of reps in the preseason.

Brown had 10 interceptions over the last two seasons, so it won't be surprising to see him pick off at least one in the preseason.